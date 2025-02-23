Petar Musa's goal, assist help FC Dallas beat Dynamo in season opener

Petar Musa had a goal and an assist, Anderson Julio also scored a goal Saturday night and FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 in the season opener for both teams.

"Our mentality is shifting to where we believe we can play against anybody and we are here to win and we are not going to stop," said Head Coach Eric Quill. "Every player who stepped on the field tonight brought the level up and fought hard over 90 minutes to get the win."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

INSPIRED DEBUT FOR ANDERSON JULIO

Julio, a 28-year-old who was acquired from Real Salt Lake via trade in December, chipped a shot from the edge of the penalty box into an empty net to give Dallas the lead for good in the 76th minute. The Dynamo had possession in the attacking third but Musa dispossessed Jack McGlynn and played a long arcing ball to Julio, who exploded past the Houston defenders, evaded goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell approximately 40 yards off his line and then calmy scored the go-ahead goal as the defense closed in from behind.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Houston's Amine Bassi opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a header from point-blank range. Griffin Dorsey, near the right sideline, passed ahead to Sebastian Kowalczyk, who played a one-touch pass back to Dorsey for an first-touch entry. Ezequiel Ponce played a soft header from the center of the 6-yard line to the front post and Bassi slammed it home.

IN THE RIGHT PLACE AND RIGHT MOMENT

Musa scored in the 55th to make it 1-1. Ethan Bartlow misplayed a ball that went directly to Musa who took one dribble and then skipped a side-footer past Tarbell and inside to post.

"It’s the first goal of the season and it's good to get a good result tonight. We won and we are very happy," said Musa.

This was Musa’s third goal in three games versus the Dynamo and is tied for the fourth most goals scored in the Texas Derby by a Dallas player. In the past three MLS matches, Musa has scored twice and assisted two times.

The Dynamo had 57% possession and outshot Dallas 11-8.

Houston's Jack McGlynn hit the post with a shot from outside the area in the 73rd minute.

THE NEW AND IMPROVED FC DALLAS

Lucho Acosta, Anderson Julio, Shaq Moore, Pedrinho, Ramiro and Osaze Urhoghide all made their FC Dallas debuts tonight in Houston. Pedrinho, Ramiro and Urhoghide also made their MLS debut tonight.

SERIES HISTORY

FC Dallas earned its 16th Texas Derby victory tonight against the Dynamo in MLS regular season action. Dallas is unbeaten in its last seven MLS matches against the Dynamo, and secured its seventh franchise road win versus the Dynamo and first in Houston since 2016.