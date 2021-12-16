FC Dallas Announces 2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule

FC Dallas has announced its full 2022 MLS regular season schedule.

Dallas opens its 27th MLS season at home against Toronto FC in a match presented by MTX on Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium.

The home opener will be the earliest date FC Dallas has ever opened the MLS regular season.

FC Dallas travels to Gillette Stadium on March 5 to face New England Revolution, the 2021 Supporters' Shield winners, in FC Dallas' first road match of the season. The match will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

FC Dallas returns home for two weeks to face Nashville SC on March 12 and the Portland Timbers on March 19 at Toyota Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas will play five matches in April, two at home and three on the road. The team will host the Colorado Rapids on April 9 and Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC on April 23 at Toyota Stadium. The first leg of the Texas Derby will air nationally at 2 p.m. on Univision.

FC Dallas will face Chicago Fire FC on April 2 at Soldier Field, the New York Red Bulls on April 16 at Red Bull Arena, and Sporting Kansas City on April 30 at Children's Mercy Park.

FC Dallas will host Seattle Sounders FC on May 7 at Toyota Stadium before traveling to play the LA Galaxy on May 14 and Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 18. The team then returns home for the 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium.

Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band will headline the 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame weekend with a performance on May 21 presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort. The concert will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco following the 2022 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

FC Dallas closes May against Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on May 28.

In June, FC Dallas will play three matches beginning at home on June 18 against Minnesota United FC. Dallas travels to Q2 Stadium on June 25 to play Austin FC followed by a trip to Banc of California Stadium on June 29 to face LAFC.

FC Dallas will host Inter Miami CF for its annual Independence Day match and fireworks show on July 4 at Toyota Stadium before heading on the road to face the Houston Dynamo on July 9.

Dallas hosts three more matches at Toyota Stadium in July, including a visit from the 2021 MLS Cup Champions New York City FC on July 13. Texas rival Austin FC makes its only trip to Toyota Stadium on July 16.

FCD is on the road against Real Salt Lake July 23 and will host the LA Galaxy on July 30.

August sees FC Dallas traveling for the first two matches against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Aug. 2 and Portland Timbers on August 6 before coming home to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Aug. 13 and Philadelphia Union on August 17.

FC Dallas will face Nashville SC on the road at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 21.

FC Dallas will have only three matches in September as MLS will observe the FIFA international window at the end of the month.

The team will be on the road on Sept. 3 against Minnesota United FC before coming home to Toyota Stadium to face LAFC on Sept. 10. FC Dallas will wrap the month against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sept. 17 at PayPal Park.

Finally, FC Dallas will kick off October against the Colorado Rapids on Oct. 1 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park before closing its 2022 MLS regular season against Sporting Kansas City on Decision Day, Oct. 9, at 4 p.m. at Toyota Stadium.