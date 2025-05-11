Diego Luna, Anderson Julio score and Dallas, Real Salt Lake play to 1-1 draw

Diego Luna gave Real Salt Lake an early lead, Dallas' Anderson Julio tied it in the second half and the two teams played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Luna won a battle for possession in front of the box, then blasted a shot that ricocheted off the left post for a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Julio tied it for Dallas in the 53rd minute, scoring with a left-footed shot from the center of the box.

A few minutes later, William Agada of RLS was shown his second yellow card and subsequent red card but Dallas could not take advantage.

RLS led 3-2 in shots on goal. Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas and Rafael Cabral had one for Real Salt Lake.

FC Dallas (4-4-4) was coming off a 5-0 loss at San Diego.

Real Salt Lake (4-7-1) had lost three of their last four and six of eight.

RLS hosts Portland on Wednesday and Dallas hosts Houston on May 17.