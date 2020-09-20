Cowboys

Fans Who Watched Cowboys' Win at AT&T Stadium Say They Felt Safe During Pandemic

The Cowboys beat the Falcons Sunday on a last-second Greg Zuerlein field goal

By Scott Gordon

NBC 5 Sports

A crowd of 21,708 watched the Dallas Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons in a last-second, come-from-behind win Sunday, and fans gave AT&T Stadium high marks for making them feel safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We came, we took a risk,” one fan said on his way out. “But there was nobody around us.”

It was perhaps the smallest crowd to ever watch a Cowboys game at home, but one of the largest gatherings in North Texas since the pandemic began.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Rangers 8 mins ago

Cody Earns 1st Win, Texas Hits 5 HRs, Beats Angels 7-2

Cowboys 3 hours ago

Newy: Prescott Deserves Credit for Comeback Win Over Falcons

Fans NBC 5 talked to said the stadium took every precaution possible.

"I felt like they went above and beyond to make us feel safe,” Drew Lake said.

Fans could only use credit cards to buy items to limit the potential spread of the virus on cash or coins.

Parking lots were largely vacant.

Inside the stadium, almost three of every four seats were empty.

AT&T Stadium’s capacity is 80,000.

Masks were a requirement to get in although not everyone kept them on inside.

But fans said they were socially distant, especially with strangers.

"Incredibly social distanced,” Josh Smith said. “I know they say 6 feet (separation). We had 9 feet around us."

And some fans said it was an even better experience because the crowds were so much smaller and the traffic wasn’t a hassle.

"I wish all the games were like that,” Bill Bivens said.

This article tagged under:

CowboysArlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us