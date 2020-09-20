Fans Who Watched Cowboys' Win at AT&T Stadium Say They Felt Safe During Pandemic

A crowd of 21,708 watched the Dallas Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons in a last-second, come-from-behind win Sunday, and fans gave AT&T Stadium high marks for making them feel safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We came, we took a risk,” one fan said on his way out. “But there was nobody around us.”

It was perhaps the smallest crowd to ever watch a Cowboys game at home, but one of the largest gatherings in North Texas since the pandemic began.

Fans NBC 5 talked to said the stadium took every precaution possible.

"I felt like they went above and beyond to make us feel safe,” Drew Lake said.

Fans could only use credit cards to buy items to limit the potential spread of the virus on cash or coins.

Parking lots were largely vacant.

Inside the stadium, almost three of every four seats were empty.

AT&T Stadium’s capacity is 80,000.

Masks were a requirement to get in although not everyone kept them on inside.

But fans said they were socially distant, especially with strangers.

"Incredibly social distanced,” Josh Smith said. “I know they say 6 feet (separation). We had 9 feet around us."

And some fans said it was an even better experience because the crowds were so much smaller and the traffic wasn’t a hassle.

"I wish all the games were like that,” Bill Bivens said.