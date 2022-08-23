gymnastics

Fans React to McClain, Jones and Chiles Making History at 2022 Gymnastics Championships

At only 17, 20 and 21 years old, Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles have made history

By Kristen Conti

AP Photo/Mike Carlson

American gymnastics superstar Konnor McClain persevered to claim the 2022 U.S. all-around title at this year’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla.

But that’s not all. Elite gymnasts Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles stood alongside McClain on the podium this weekend, officially making history as the first three Black women to sweep the podium.

"It's so unreal," said McClain in an interview with NBC Sports. "I'm still in shock a little bit."

The gymnast came back this summer from two stress factures, a concussion, the flu and the loss of her father in December.

"I wish I could talk to my dad right now," McClain added.

These girls are following in the footsteps of some of the greats who we did not see at this year's competition, including Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and Suni Lee.

Gabby Douglas, who retired in 2016, was the first African American to become the Olympic individual all-around champion and the first U.S. gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions at the same Olympics in 2012.

Simone Biles, who has 25 World Championship titles under her belt, has won a record of seven all-around Championships and is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast.

Suni Lee was the Tokyo 2020 Olympics all-around gold medalist.

It's safe to say the competition is fierce, and here is how fans are reacting:

McClain is now one of the leading contenders to represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The next time we will see McClain, Jones and Chiles will be at the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, England. This competition will begin on Oct. 29.

This article tagged under:

gymnasticsJordan chilesparis 2024Konnor McClainShilese Jones
