Matt Ryan Suffers Bloody Hand Injury After Being Stepped on

Ryan stayed in the game against Carolina despite the gruesome-looking injury

By Eric Mullin

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan suffered a gruesome-looking hand injury against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

In the second quarter, Ryan fell to the ground following a pass attempt and had his left (non-throwing) hand stepped on by Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox.

The play left the quarterback with a bloody hand.

Ouch.

Despite the injury, Ryan stayed in the game. But, on his next passing attempt, he was picked off by linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Ryan and the Falcons held a 10-9 lead over the Panthers entering halftime.

