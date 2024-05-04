formula one

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix: Sprint Race and qualifying schedule, results

Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many are there -- while others are tuning in -- for the sprint race and qualifying session.

By Victoria Jardine

NBC Universal, Inc.

Formula 1's highly-anticipated Miami Grand Prix is well underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Although Saturday does not hold the main event, many are there -- while others are tuning in virtually -- for the Sprint Race and qualifying session.

An F1 Sprint Race is a shorter race with more intensity which, as of the 2023 season, takes place on the Saturday of a Grand Prix weekend.

This provides Grand Prix attendees with additional entertainment included in their weekend ticket and gives drivers a chance to earn valuable points.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A few hours later will be the qualifying session ahead of race day. Qualifying for Sunday runs from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Sprint Race results

POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
11Max VerstappenRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT1931:31.3838
216Charles LeclercFERRARI19+3.371s7
311Sergio PerezRED BULL RACING HONDA RBPT19+5.095s6
43Daniel RicciardoRB HONDA RBPT19+14.971s5
555Carlos SainzFERRARI19+15.222s4
681Oscar PiastriMCLAREN MERCEDES19+15.750s3
727Nico HulkenbergHAAS FERRARI19+22.054s2
822Yuki TsunodaRB HONDA RBPT19+29.816s1
910Pierre GaslyALPINE RENAULT19+31.880s0
102Logan SargeantWILLIAMS MERCEDES19+34.355s0
1124Zhou GuanyuKICK SAUBER FERRARI19+35.078s0
1263George RussellMERCEDES19+35.755s0
1323Alexander AlbonWILLIAMS MERCEDES19+36.086s0
1477Valtteri BottasKICK SAUBER FERRARI19+36.892s0
1531Esteban OconALPINE RENAULT19+37.740s0
1644Lewis HamiltonMERCEDES19+49.347s0
1714Fernando AlonsoASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES19+59.409s0
1820Kevin MagnussenHAAS FERRARI19+66.303s0
NC18Lance StrollASTON MARTIN ARAMCO MERCEDES1+0 lap0
NC4Lando NorrisMCLAREN MERCEDES0+0 lap0
Source: Formula 1 website

South Florida native and Williams Racing driver Logan Sargeant secured the 10th spot in the Sprint Race.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Celebrity News 2 hours ago

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn resembles mom in vibrant red dress and floral hat at Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 4 hours ago

Larry Demeritte is just the second Black trainer since 1951 to saddle a horse for the Kentucky Derby

For those coming out to Hard Rock Stadium throughout the weekend, be aware of road closures.

This article tagged under:

formula one
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us