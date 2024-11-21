F1 ready for 2nd year in Las Vegas after ironing out kinks from inaugural event

There’s never been a faster, more jaw-dropping 180-degree turn than the one Max Verstappen took a year ago at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Dutchman hated the event even before he arrived — local residents were also outraged, but for different reasons — and argued the showcase event of Liberty Media's F1 portfolio had become a spectacle instead of a sporting event.

The enormous, illuminated Sphere on the Strip rotated driver images, prices for anything from tickets to hotel rooms were very expensive and Liberty is believed to have spent close to a $1 billion to promote its first Formula 1 event. (Much of that money was spent on one-time costs like land acquisition, a permanent pits building and road repaving).

Verstappen, closing in on his third consecutive championship last November, was in a sour mood even before the opening ceremony. LED lighting, an expansive drone show and musical acts, all in front of an estimated 30,000 spectators until finally drivers were elevated from inside elaborate boxes/stages to be introduced in their firesuits. There were plenty of bumps from there, including a valve cover that popped off a manhole during the first practice and nearly destroyed Carlos Sainz’s car.

But by the time Verstappen crossed the finish line for his 18th win of the season, he was singing “Viva! Las Vegas!” on his radio. And his grin was enormous as he watched the massive fireworks display over the Strip.

“I get it,” Verstappen said late Wednesday night of the event. “I don't want to be negative, but I get it. I mean, I understand why we are here, business-wise and racing-related wise.”

Just like that, a race that seemed on a crash course for failure was stamped as one of the best of the 2023 season.

The encore has arrived, with the first practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix scheduled for Thursday night. So much has changed and that actually started a year ago following a race considered one of the most competitive and compelling of the season.

Changes from 2023

An economic impact report released months after the 2023 race showed it generated a net economic impact of $1.5 billion which, according to analysts, made it the most lucrative event in Las Vegas history.

Attendees spent 3.6 times more than the average visitor, generating $884 million in economic impact, and the race generated $77 million in tax revenue, also the most in city history. More than the Super Bowl, held in Las Vegas just over two months later.

Race organizers supported around 2,200 jobs for the construction of the course and permanent pit paddock, but even without that this time around the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is still expecting at least $250 million in revenue this year.

Local businesses complained they lost millions of dollars last year because of nonstop construction that disrupted customer access but there has been very little criticism this time around. Renee Wilm, the CEO of the LVGP and a longtime Liberty Media employee, admitted that promoters had not adequately communicated with the local community about potential headaches.

“The tone has changed dramatically,” Wilm told The Associated Press, calling new communications director Lori Nelson-Kraft “a force of nature" who has built relationships throughout the city.

Wilm added community events that hosted foster children, backpack and sneaker giveaways, parties on Grand Prix Plaza that included DJs and activities — all an effort to "really give back to the community that has helped us significantly to be more welcomed this year.”

What's new at F1 Las Vegas in 2024?

Well, the drivers don't have to sit through an elaborate opening ceremony and then pop out of boxes. Wilm said instead they will be the guests at a private dinner inside the paddock Wednesday night.

There's also a free off-site fan zone this year for those who do not attend, as well as an additional 10,000 general admission tickets in three new fan zones, some with access to unassigned, bleacher-style grandstand seating. There are more single-day event tickets rather than the overwhelming amount of three-day packages — and all the valve covers have been properly secured to avoid a repeat of the Ferrari fiasco that pushed a practice to run until 4 a.m.

Wilm said the changes were to address spectators who wanted to experience the event but not at the price scale charged in year one, when Las Vegas was the most expensive grand prix on the F1 calendar. Single-day general admission tickets start at $99.

The Ferrari Challenge has been added as a support event so fans can now see more than just the F1 show. On the T-Mobile and Heineken Silver stages, global stars Ludacris, Alesso, OneRepublic, Snakehips and Vandelux are set to perform.

Community investment

LVGP has committed $1 million in cash to local nonprofit organizations and $1 million in event tickets to honor residents identified as key community contributors, including local education staff, Make-A-Wish patients and others. Promoters have also added community watch parties, the F1 fan experience and “Graduates on the Grid,” which will allow UNLV engineering students to tour Grand Prix Plaza and meet with F1 teams.

Luxury remains

While the soaring costs of the inaugural race surpassed Liberty estimates — much of it in one-time infrastructure costs — the paddock and garages will still be transformed into Las Vegas’ trendiest restaurants. Access to the Paddock Club Rooftop offers 360-degree views of the circuit and an ice skating rink has been added.

Paddock fun

ESPN has added a “Putt Stop” to the paddock so that anyone inside — including fans and drivers — can play miniature golf. The Evian Club Hydration is a new pop-up bar, as is the MGM Rewards Paddock Bar. There's a sushi bar and a Heineken Bar, as well.

Start times

Yes, the race will still begin at 10 p.m. local because that's when big events in Las Vegas typically begin. But adjustments have been made to the practice schedule so that sessions are no longer beginning at midnight. That also allows spectators to return to their hotels in time to see top musical acts playing late-night shows.

What hasn't changed?

It's unclear if Verstappen has gained any appreciation for the event, but the Red Bull star still heads into Saturday night's race with the lead in the driver standings as he closes in on a fourth consecutive title. Coming off a brilliant drive to victory two weeks ago in Brazil, Verstappen now has a 62-point lead over McLaren's Lando Norris with three races remaining.

There are only 86 points up for grabs over the remaining three races of the season. If Norris can't outscore Verstappen by at least three points in Las Vegas, Verstappen will be the champion.

Norris can still win, assuming he is flawless down the stretch and outperforms Verstappen in the final three races. The maximum dent he could put into Verstappen's lead is 26 points in Las Vegas, which would leave him 36 points behind headed to Qatar and the finale in Abu Dhabi.

Wilm said the prospect of a champion being crowned in Las Vegas has caused an uptick in ticket sales.