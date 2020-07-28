Ezekiel Elliott Donates Time, Cleats to South Oak Cliff Football Program

Ezekiel Elliott has made a lot of great plays on the football field for the Dallas Cowboys. But the biggest cheers for the star running back lately have come from South Oak Cliff High School

“It’s not often you get one of the top running backs in the NFL to come to your school," said SOC head coach Jason Todd. "As a high school kid and you know it’s a guy who these kids see every Sunday on TV that they were actually in the same room with.”

Zeke passing along words of wisdom during his recent visit with the Bears.

"He was just telling them about the importance of the game and how you have to be committed in the game and it takes a lot of hard work and dedication and everything won’t be easy but at the end of the day as long as you give your all, you’ll be rewarded in the end,” said Todd.

Besides providing inspiration, Zeke also donating some of his Cowboys athletic apparel, including cleats.

“We have some kids that are economically challenged and in need of things like that," said Todd. "It was actually a bonus because those kids were actually able to receive some of the things.”

And Zeke got something out of the deal as well.

“He actually took a tour of the school you know he talked to our principal, talked to some kids you know actually took a lot of pictures in different areas of the school so you know it was like he felt at home,” said Todd.

Feeling at home and creating a special memory for young athletes who will likely never lose their zest for Zeke.