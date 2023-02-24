Ex-Cowboys Receiver Sam Hurd Released From Federal Prison

Sam Hurd, who played wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys from 2006 to 2010, was released from federal prison after serving 10 years of a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking.

Hurd was arrested by federal agents in a sting operation in 2011, according to ABC7 news. He was a member of the Chicago Bears at that time.

According to the report, Hurd met with an undercover agent at a steakhouse in Rosemont, Ill., and discussed the prospects of buying five to 10 kilos of cocaine per week at $25,000 per kilo.

Federal agents arrested Hurd in the restaurant parking lot after the fake deal was agreed upon. Hurd plead guilty and was sent to the Bastrop federal penitentiary in Texas.

Hurd was processed in San Antonio, his hometown, and released either to a halfway house or home confinement.

Hurd played in 12 games, recording eight catches for 109 yards in that 2011 season with the Bears. Previously, he was on the Cowboys for five seasons. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after the 2006 NFL Draft.

Hurd finished his NFL career with 53 career receptions and two touchdowns.

"Unlike some inmates after release from prison, Sam, in the future will follow the right path, and be a positive part of society," one of Hurd's attorneys, Jay Ethington, said to ABC7's I-Team.

"Sam was one of the very good guys that was drawn into the trap of illicit drugs. The Federal Judge that reluctantly imposed the severe sentence, was confident that when Sam returned home he'd be law-abiding and successful. Sam is a smart and caring person. Keep the criminals away from trickin' him and he'll be just fine."