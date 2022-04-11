Ex-Cowboys Exec Gil Brandt Apologizes for Comments on Dwayne Haskins' Death

Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt issued an apology for comments he made following the tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The 90-year-old wrote in a tweet: “(Saturday) while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview.

"I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time," he added

Haskins died Saturday morning after being hit by a dump truck while crossing a Florida interstate. He was 24 years old. Following the news, Brandt took his hot take to SiriusXM, which left the NFL world raging.

“I hate any time anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy that was living to be dead, so to speak,” Brandt said nationally.

Brandt, also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, went on to question why Haskins left school early. The quarterback attended Ohio State University from 2016-18 and went on to get drafted by Washington in 2019.

"They told him don’t under any circumstances leave school early. You just don’t have the work habits, you don’t have this, you don’t have that. What did he do? Left school early ... Any time anybody dies, it’s tragic, especially when you’re 24 years old and you’ve got your whole life ahead of you. Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things," Brandt continued.

Haskins was in the Boca Raton area training with other teammates at the time of his death. It remains unclear as to how or why he was walking across the highway, but the Florida Highway Patrol said a traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

The former Ohio State standout started in 13 games for Washington across two seasons before being released in December 2020. Haskins signed with the Steelers a month later.