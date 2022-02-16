Ex-Cowboys Exec Denies Spying on Cheerleaders; Team Paid $2.4M Settlement

ESPN reports the Dallas Cowboys paid a multi-million dollar settlement to four cheerleaders after the women claimed a top executive filmed them while undressing in a locker room.

The settlement and alleged incident happened several years ago but is coming to light just days after the top executive retired from the Cowboys. The former employee and the Cowboys deny any wrongdoing.

In a story released Wednesday, ESPN reports the Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to four members of the cheerleading squad after they accused the team’s top public relations executive Rich Dalrymple of voyeurism.

A team source confirmed the details of the settlement to NBC 5.

According to documents obtained by ESPN and people close to the team, the alleged incident happened in 2015.

NBC 5 News

The cheerleaders claim they caught Dalrymple filming them with his iPhone as they undressed in a locker room during the team’s season kick-off luncheon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

After taking the issue to HR and becoming frustrated with the Cowboys' response, the cheerleaders hired attorneys.

Jim Wilkinson, a spokesperson for the Dallas Cowboys, released the following statement to NBC 5:

The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter. The investigation was handled consistent with best legal and HR practices and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. If any wrongdoing had been found Rich would have been terminated immediately. The cheerleaders are a vital part of the Dallas Cowboys family, and in terms of the settlement, the organization wanted to go above and beyond to ensure the cheerleaders knew that their allegations had been taken extremely seriously, and immediately and thoroughly investigated. Everyone involved felt just terrible about this unfortunate incident."

The settlement was reached in May 2016 after another alleged incident was brought to the Cowboys' attention, according to ESPN.

A fan watching the Cowboys live stream during the 2015 NFL Draft said he saw Dalrymple taking “upskirt” photos of Charlotte Jones.

With regard to the matter, Wilson said in a statement:

"The most basic common sense tells you that if Jerry Jones believed in any way that someone had even remotely done something like that to any member of his family, that person would have been fired immediately."

Rich Dalrymple the long-time public relations guy for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys spent 32 years with the team. He announced his retirement two weeks ago, six years after these allegations.

NBC 5 was unable to reach Dalrymple for comment Wednesday, but in a statement, he told ESPN:

"I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully."

NBC 5 News

NBC 5 tried to reach the attorneys representing the now-former cheerleaders in the settlement agreement but did not hear back.