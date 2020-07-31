Cowboys

Ex-Cowboys, Chiefs Player Faces Charges For Burglary

John Audley

OAKLAND, CA – AUGUST 13: Louis Rankin #40 of the Oakland Raiders runs the ball against Junior Siavii #78 of the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter during the preseason game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 13, 2009 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

A former defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks again faces criminal charges, this time after being accused of stealing purses from a western Missouri property.

Saousoalii Siavii Jr., 41, is charged in Cass County with second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of stealing, the Kansas City Star reported.

A warrant was issued for Siavii's arrest in June after police say he took two totes, with several purses inside, valued at more than $150 from a shed on someone's property in Belton.

Last August, Siavii was arrested and later charged with illegally possessing firearms after suburban Kansas City police say he was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen and fighting with officers, who used a stun gun on him twice during the arrest.

No attorney was listed for Siavii in online court records on Friday.

Siavii played 16 games for the Cowboys in 2009, logging 11 tackles as a backup defensive tackle.

