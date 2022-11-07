‘Everyone's Hands Are Dirty,' NFL Twitter Slams Colts After Frank Reich Firing

NFL Twitter reacts to Colts firing Frank Reich originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Another head coach has been fired in the midst of the 2022 NFL season. First, it was the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule, and now the Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich.

After a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season, the Colts announced the now-former coach’s departure on Monday.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to express their opinions about the Colts’ decision, mentioning that the bad Indianapolis start of the season is due to organizational failure:

Everyone's hands are dirty in this failure — Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Jim Irsay — but no coach, ever, should start his career with 5 different Week 1 QBs in five successive seasons. That is an organizational failure. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 7, 2022

Some think the Colts never recovered from the loss of quarterback Andrew Luck, who retired in August 2019:

The Colts never recovered from Andrew Luck retiring. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) November 7, 2022

Andrew Luck looking at the Colts ever since he left pic.twitter.com/kAwzZ2VeUW — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 7, 2022

Andrew Luck watching the Colts franchise since retiring pic.twitter.com/co5LpuwsiD — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 7, 2022

The 30 for 30 on Andrew Luck’s retirement and it’s ripple effects is going to be wild https://t.co/XeWrnziWAh — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) November 7, 2022

Others blame the franchise’s failures on the fact that Reich was given seven different starting quarterbacks in the matter of five seasons:

Frank Reich’s ride in Indy:



-Andrew Luck: 10-6

-Jacoby Brissett: 7-8

-Brian Hoyer: 0-1

-Carson Wentz: 9-8

-Philip Rivers: 11-5

-Matt Ryan: 3-3-1

-Sam Ehlinger: 0-2



5+ seasons. 7 different starting QBs. As grueling of a script you can present an offensive mind in the NFL. — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) November 7, 2022

The QBs Frank Reich was handed in Indianapolis.



2018: Andrew Luck

2019: Jacoby Brissett & Brian Hoyer

2020: 39-year-old Philip Rivers

2021: Carson Wentz

2022: 37-year-old Matt Ryan & Sam Ehlinger



The fact that Reich went 40-33-1 in Indy is actually impressive. — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) November 7, 2022

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced that former center Jeff Saturday will step in as the team’s interim head coach.

Fans are surprised, to say the least:

The Colts bypass two former NFL head coaches already on staff — Gus Bradley, John Fox — and a rising head-coaching candidate in Bubba Ventrone, to name former center Jeff Saturday the interim coach.



That is a real sentence. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 7, 2022

As best as I can tell, Jeff Saturday becomes the first person in NFL history to be named a head coach without any coaching experience at either the NFL or college level.



He now takes over in Indy. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 7, 2022

Jeff Saturday hearing he’s been named the interim head coach pic.twitter.com/0I634epZCs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2022

After nine weeks in the regular season, Indianapolis sits in last place in points per game (14.7) and offensive DVOA (-29.4%). The Colts will face the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 10.