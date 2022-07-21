Every NFL team’s starting and backup quarterback in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Starting quarterbacks are the name of the game.

Field a good one and the odds of winning increases. Take a look at the four NFL teams that made last year’s conference championship games and you’ll see that all squads were led by a talented signal caller: Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow and Jimmy Garoppolo.

But it’s always good to have a quality backup in the event an unfortunate injury arises. With the 2022 NFL preseason fast approaching, here’s a tracker of every team’s starting and backup quarterback for the new campaign:

Arizona Cardinals

Starter: Kyler Murray

Backups: Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley, Jarrett Guarantano

Atlanta Falcons

Starter: Marcus Mariota

Backups: Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

Baltimore Ravens

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backups: Tyler Huntley, Brett Hundley, Anthony Brown

Buffalo Bills

Starter: Josh Allen

Backups: Case Keenum, Matt Barkley

Carolina Panthers

Starter: Baker Mayfield

Backups: Sam Darnold, Matt Corral, P.J. Walker

Starter: Justin Fields

Backups: Trevor Siemian, Nathan Peterman

Cincinnati Bengals

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backups: Brandon Allen, Jake Browning

Cleveland Browns

Starter: Deshaun Watson

Backups: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs

Starter: Dak Prescott

Backups: Cooper Rush, Will Grier, Ben DiNucci

Denver Broncos

Starter: Russell Wilson

Backups: Brett Rypien, Josh Johnson

Detroit Lions

Starter: Jared Goff

Backups: David Blough, Tim Boyle

Green Bay Packers

Starter: Aaron Rodgers

Backups: Jordan Love, Danny Etling

Houston Texans

Starter: Davis Mills

Backups: Kyle Allen, Jeff Driskel, Kevin Hogan

Indianapolis Colts

Starter: Matt Ryan

Backups: Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan

Jacksonville Jaguars

Starter: Trevor Lawrence

Backups: C.J. Beathard, Jake Luton, E.J. Perry

Kansas City Chiefs

Starter: Patrick Mahomes

Backups: Chad Henne, Shane Buechele, Dustin Crum

Las Vegas Raiders

Starter: Derek Carr

Backups: Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens, Chase Garbers

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backups: Chase Daniel, Easton Stick, Brandon Peters

Starter: Matthew Stafford

Backups: John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

Starter: Tua Tagovailoa

Backups: Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson

Minnesota Vikings

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups: Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond, Nate Stanley

Starter: Mac Jones

Backups: Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe

New Orleans Saints

Starter: Jameis Winston

Backups: Andy Dalton, Ian Book

Starter: Daniel Jones

Backups: Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb

Starter: Zach Wilson

Backups: Joe Flacco, Mike White

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backups: Gardner Minshew, Reid Sinnett, Carson Strong

Pittsburgh Steelers

Starter: Mitch Trubisky

Backups: Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Chris Oladokun

Starter: Trey Lance

Backups: Jimmy Garoppolo, Nate Sudfield, Brock Purdy

Seattle Seahawks

Starter: Drew Lock

Backups: Geno Smith, Jacob Eason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Starter: Tom Brady

Backups: Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, Ryan Griffin

Tennessee Titans

Starter: Ryan Tannehill

Backups: Malik Willis, Logan Woodside

Starter: Carson Wentz

Backups: Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell, Cole Kelley