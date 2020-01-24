Even Simone Biles is Watching ‘Cheer,’ the Netflix Show Based on Corsicana Team

People are obsessing over the Netflix show "Cheer" and even Olympics superstar Simone Biles is getting in on it.

The show follows Navarro College Cheer in Corsicana as it prepares for the 2019 National Championships.

netflix series CHEER had me convinced after 2020 I’m trying out for Navarro Cheer — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 23, 2020

Biles quipped that after the Toyko 2020 Olympics she is trying out for the college team in Texas. Biles, who is originally from Spring, has won 25 career gold medals in gymnastics.

Navarro College Cheer Head Coach Monica Aldama and cheerleaders Jerry and Morgan joined NBC 5 earlier this month. They said they didn't know the show would be hyper focused on them, but thought it was about cheerleading in general. They were surprised with their newfound following.

"The love we get from people we don't even know is simply incredible," Jerry said. "I want people to know we’re every day people and we all have a story and our stories are significant and relate to others."

The team has won 14 championships.