ESPN Play-By-Play Announcer Mike Breen to Miss Celtics Vs. Heat Game 7

ESPN's broadcast of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at FTX Arena is going to sound a little different.

Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, who has worked every game in this series alongside analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, will not be on the call for Sunday night's Game 7 in Miami.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that Breen has COVID-19 but is feeling fine. Mark Jones will replace Breen as the play-by-play man.

Mike Breen will not call tonight's Game 7 due to testing positive for COVID, an ESPN spokesman told The Post.



Breen feels fine and the hope is for him to be available for Game 1 of the Finals.



Mark Jones will replace Breen on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics tonight. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 29, 2022

Breen's absence is a disappointment considering he's one of the best play-by-play announcers in all of sports. He was among the Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients in 2020.

Tipoff for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the NBA Finals and will face the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors.