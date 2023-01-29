Empire State Building Lights Up in Green and White to Celebrate Philadelphia Eagles

What's next? A Jalen Hurts jersey on the Statue of Liberty?

Fans of the New York Giants might have thought the Empire State Building's Twitter account or exterior lighting system was hacked on Sunday. They were not, the iconic building in the heart of Manhattan really was illuminated in green and white for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

Shortly after the Eagles' 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Empire State Building twitter account tweeted a photo of the top of the iconic building and it's antenna in green and white.

"Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory," the tweet read.

Odd considering the building is a mere eight miles from the home stadium of the Giants, arguably the Eagles' biggest rival. The Giants season came to an end just last weekend when they lost in the divisional round to...the Eagles.

Perhaps an Eagles fan works in the building and flipped the switch.

If the Giants advanced to the Super Bowl, would the city of Philadelphia have blue lights shining on the Liberty Bell or put a Daniel Jones jersey on the city's beloved Rocky statue? Although a 49ers shirt was placed on Rocky earlier this week, but not by city officials.

The Empire State Building's gesture was not exactly well received by New Yorkers.

If you need a job the Empire State Building should be hiring tomorrow. Whoever was the genius to approve lighting up the entire building green in honor of the NEW YORK Giants biggest rival should be fired by tomorrow — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) January 30, 2023

The Empire State Building really broke my heart — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) January 30, 2023

As the representative for the Empire State Building, and a diehard Giants fan, let me be on the record saying that this is absolutely ridiculous. ⬇️ https://t.co/SL4rP0Z2ys — Keith Powers (@KeithPowersNYC) January 29, 2023

Empire State Building lights guy: We finally get to use the Jets' colors. https://t.co/ViCyxVBJlF — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) January 29, 2023

I’m sure this will be received really well. https://t.co/qIAAl1hRbZ — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 29, 2023

New York City is getting soft. https://t.co/sXZGtx68Zv — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 29, 2023

Giants fans have spoken, but the team is yet to comment.