Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith Makes COVID-19 PSA Urging Dallas Businesses to Stay Safe

The PSA was released on Wednesday

By Avery Dalal

Emmitt Smith
NBC 5

Emmitt Smith made a PSA urging Dallas businesses to be safe during the pandemic.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Retired Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith released a new PSA from the Dallas Citizens Council with nonprofit Texas 2036 urging Dallas businesses to use safe business practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the PSA, Smith stands in a dark room with a microphone in front of him, using sports metaphors to tell Dallasites to be safe during the pandemic. Smith puts on hand sanitizer, a mask and gloves.

"The first thing you learn when you're coming back from injury is to be smart about coming back safely," Smith said.

Throughout the PSA, shots of various Dallas residents working go by while Smith is talking.

"Everyone around you has to do their job. Trust your team and they won't let you down," Smith said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 15

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Wylie 3 mins ago

Wylie Police Investigating Drowning of 2-Year-Old Boy

Aerial views of the Dallas city skyline go by as Smith continued.

"It's up to each and every one of us to make progress, so stick with it. And Dallas, we will come back," Smith finished.

Smith is not the only Cowboy to make a PSA urging Texans to be safe during the pandemic.

In June, current Dallas Cowboy Jaylon Smith made a PSA with the Governor's office urging citizens to wear a mask.

This article tagged under:

Emmitt SmithDallascoronavirusDallas Cowboys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us