Emmitt Smith Makes COVID-19 PSA Urging Dallas Businesses to Stay Safe

Retired Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith released a new PSA from the Dallas Citizens Council with nonprofit Texas 2036 urging Dallas businesses to use safe business practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the PSA, Smith stands in a dark room with a microphone in front of him, using sports metaphors to tell Dallasites to be safe during the pandemic. Smith puts on hand sanitizer, a mask and gloves.

"The first thing you learn when you're coming back from injury is to be smart about coming back safely," Smith said.

Throughout the PSA, shots of various Dallas residents working go by while Smith is talking.

"Everyone around you has to do their job. Trust your team and they won't let you down," Smith said.

Aerial views of the Dallas city skyline go by as Smith continued.

"It's up to each and every one of us to make progress, so stick with it. And Dallas, we will come back," Smith finished.

Smith is not the only Cowboy to make a PSA urging Texans to be safe during the pandemic.

In June, current Dallas Cowboy Jaylon Smith made a PSA with the Governor's office urging citizens to wear a mask.