george floyd protests

Elliott, Mahomes Among Players to Deliver Message to NFL on Racial Injustice

Cowboys running Ezekiel Elliott, former Hebron High School Jamal Adams star among players to participate in video

By Pat Doney

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the end zone before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels in the end zone before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The message from NFL stars on social media to the league's leaders is clear: "What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality? What if I was George Floyd?" a group of players took turns asking.

The group of players includes Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, former Hebron High School -- now New York Jets -- safety Jamal Adams and Tyler-native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It includes a request for specific actions from the NFL following the death of George Floyd.

"This is what we the players would like to hear you state," the players said. "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in the silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

The video has been posted on all the players social media accounts and has been viewed millions of times. It delivers a clear message to NFL leaders and hopes the league will back the players in their quest for change.

The Cowboys on Friday released their first public comments on social injustice.

This article tagged under:

george floyd protestsNFLEzekiel ElliottCowboys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us