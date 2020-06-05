Elliott, Mahomes Among Players to Deliver Message to NFL on Racial Injustice

The message from NFL stars on social media to the league's leaders is clear: "What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality? What if I was George Floyd?" a group of players took turns asking.

The group of players includes Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, former Hebron High School -- now New York Jets -- safety Jamal Adams and Tyler-native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It includes a request for specific actions from the NFL following the death of George Floyd.

"This is what we the players would like to hear you state," the players said. "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in the silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

The video has been posted on all the players social media accounts and has been viewed millions of times. It delivers a clear message to NFL leaders and hopes the league will back the players in their quest for change.

The Cowboys on Friday released their first public comments on social injustice.