EJ Smith, Son of Emmitt Smith, Takes a Knee to Protest Injustice at HS Graduation

Jesuit running back EJ Smith wanted to send an important message on his graduation day.
As the national anthem played during the high school’s graduation at AT&T Stadium, Smith opted to take a stand by taking a knee.
“I chose to kneel in recognition of the injustice that so many have suffered both past and present,” Smith said in a statement via spokesman.
Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.