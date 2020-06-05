Dallasnews.com

EJ Smith, Son of Emmitt Smith, Takes a Knee to Protest Injustice at HS Graduation

By SportsDay Staff | The Dallas Morning News

Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas graduate Emmitt 'EJ' Smith IV takes a knee during the national anthem at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 5, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys hosted commencement ceremonies for local schools, including the Arlington ISD high schools. Over 1,100 people were in attendance, to see the 255 graduates get their diplomas.
Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News

" data-ellipsis="false">

Jesuit running back EJ Smith wanted to send an important message on his graduation day.

As the national anthem played during the high school’s graduation at AT&T Stadium, Smith opted to take a stand by taking a knee.

“I chose to kneel in recognition of the injustice that so many have suffered both past and present,” Smith said in a statement via spokesman.

