Eiffel Tower Will Host Two Events at 2024 Paris Olympics

Getting closer and closer to 2024, we are beginning to feel a sort of je ne sais quoi.

It’s an indescribable feeling – a mixture between excitement, nostalgia, adrenaline and restlessness. It’s two years away, but the next Olympics are already starting to reel people into the hoopla.

To get the ball rolling, the organizing committee of the 2024 Paris Games announced the use of famous landmarks for competition ventures in July 2024.

One of the most recognizable landmarks in the world is going to be a venue at the Paris 2024 Games. 🤩🇫🇷



The Eiffel Tower will host beach volleyball during the 2024 @Olympics and soccer 5-a-side at the 2024 @Paralympics.



(via @Paris2024) pic.twitter.com/t57Udv8McQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) September 12, 2022

The Eiffel Tower, a 1,083 foot tower that sits in the Champ de Mars in the heart of Paris, France, will be one of the many international monuments used for competition. The events taking place at the Eiffel Tower Stadium will include beach volleyball and soccer 5-a-side.

And it doesn’t stop there. The organizing committee of the Paris 2024 Games is planning on using other existing monuments to feature the Games as well, including the Seine River.

The river will be used for the Opening Ceremony and will reportedly also be used for water marathons and the triathlons.

In addition to the Seine River, the gardens of Versailles have also been confirmed as venues for events such as equestrian and para equestrian.