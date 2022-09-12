2024 paris olympics

Eiffel Tower Will Host Two Events at 2024 Paris Olympics

The organizing committee of the Paris 2024 Games is planning on using existing monuments to feature the Games

By Kristen Conti

Getting closer and closer to 2024, we are beginning to feel a sort of je ne sais quoi.

It’s an indescribable feeling – a mixture between excitement, nostalgia, adrenaline and restlessness. It’s two years away, but the next Olympics are already starting to reel people into the hoopla.

To get the ball rolling, the organizing committee of the 2024 Paris Games announced the use of famous landmarks for competition ventures in July 2024.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Eiffel Tower, a 1,083 foot tower that sits in the Champ de Mars in the heart of Paris, France, will be one of the many international monuments used for competition. The events taking place at the Eiffel Tower Stadium will include beach volleyball and soccer 5-a-side.

And it doesn’t stop there. The organizing committee of the Paris 2024 Games is planning on using other existing monuments to feature the Games as well, including the Seine River

The river will be used for the Opening Ceremony and will reportedly also be used for water marathons and the triathlons. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NASCAR 30 mins ago

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin Takes Top Spot After Bubba Wallace Wins

Texas Rangers 41 mins ago

Mathias Bases-Loaded Walk Lifts Texas Over Marlins in Game 1

In addition to the Seine River, the gardens of Versailles have also been confirmed as venues for events such as equestrian and para equestrian.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us