Ed Belfour and Ken Hitchcock to be inducted into 2023 Dallas Stars Hall of Fame

Ed Belfour and Ken Hitchcock will soon join the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.

The two will be officially inducted during the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame weekend on Oct. 21-22. Belfour and Hitchcock will participate in a ceremonial puck drop before the Oct. 21 game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to a statement.

On Oct. 22, the second annual Dallas Stars induction gala will honor the inductees. Tickets have not yet been made available.

Belfour was one of the top goaltenders in the National Hockey League. He was a 17-year hockey legend that led the Dallas Stars to a 1999 Stanley Cup Championship.

"Ed was instrumental in guiding this franchise to a Stanley Cup championship, and his performance in the postseason will never be forgotten. He'll forever be one of the greatest goaltenders to ever suit up for the Stars," said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts.

Hitchcock was the head coach of the Dallas Stars during two tenures. He coached the team to a Stanley Cup in 1999.

"Ken transformed this franchise when he was brought on as head coach in the mid-90s, and his success behind the bench left an indelible mark on this fanbase and the city of Dallas," added Alberts. "He was able to get the most out of his players, and it resulted in an unforgettable run to the Stanley Cup in 1999. We can't wait to celebrate Ed and Ken during the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend in October."

