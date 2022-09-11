Jalen Hurts

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' Week 1 Gameday Outfit Is Absolute Fire

The Philadelphia quarterback brought the heat to start the 2022 NFL season

By Adam Hermann

LOOK: Hurts' Week 1 gameday outfit is absolute fire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles fans, I have great news.

The saying is "look good, play good" and if that holds true, we're in for a real treat from Jalen Hurts this afternoon.

The Eagles' starting quarterback showed up to the Birds' Week 1 season opener in Detroit against the Lions sporting an absolute heater of an outfit, dressed head-to-toe in red and looking ready to drop a 50-burger on Dan Campbell's squad.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Please observe this work of art:

Hurts somehow managed to make DeVonta Smith, who is known for his sharp gameday fits, look demure by comparison. I like Smitty's fit, but Hurts is on another level.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 29 mins ago

Bears, 49ers Face Puddles, Downpour in Week 1 Opener at Soldier Field

Le'Veon Bell 40 mins ago

Watch: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson in Boxing Match

Last season Hurts opened things up with a dynamo Week 1 performance against the Falcons: 27-of-35, 264 yards, 3 TDs, and seven rushes for 62 yards. He was untouchable.

Let's see what he's got in store today!

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Jalen HurtsNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us