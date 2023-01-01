Eagles' Josh Sweat Carted Off Field in Week 17 Vs. Saints

Josh Sweat carted off field in first quarter vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A scary scene unfolded at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon when defensive end Josh Sweat needed to be stabilized on a stretcher and carted off the field.

Sweat, 25, attempted to make a tackle in the first quarter when he suffered the apparent neck injury.

Sweat was face down on the field for several minutes before he was flipped to his back and stabilized on the gurney. The cart then drove very slowly off the field to the far side and into the tunnel.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

I’m told Josh Sweat has been taken by ambulance to the hospital 🙏



Eagles fans gave him a standing ovation as he was taken off on the stretcher pic.twitter.com/ftbivkrNoE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 1, 2023

Before Sweat left the field, the entire Eagles team surrounded him on the stretcher to wish him well.

Entire team out on the field for Sweat. pic.twitter.com/NXMEWqUUb6 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 1, 2023

As Sweat was carted off the field, “Sweat!” chants broke out among fans. Eventually, Sweat flashed a thumbs up and some other hand signals as the cart entered the tunnel.

This season, Sweat has had a career year. He has 11 sacks, 47 tackles, 15 TFLs and 23 QB hits. And he’s really been great recently. Before Sunday, Sweat had 8 1/2 sacks in his previous 11 games. He had been playing exceptionally well.

Without him, the Eagles will likely rely more on veteran backup Brandon Graham, who has been in a rotational role all season.