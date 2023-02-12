Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon to Meet With Cardinals

Jonathan Gannon to interview for Cardinals head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

PHOENIX -- The Cardinals plan to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon Monday for their head coaching vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Gannon previously interviewed for the Denver Broncos job that went to Sean Payton, the former Saints coach and one-time Eagles quarterbacks coach.

The Cards fired Kliff Kingsbury last month after four seasons, one playoff appearance and no postseason wins.

According to Rapoport, Gannon is "considered to be a top candidate" for the Cards' opening. He reported that owner Michael Bidwill expects to make a final decision as early as Monday.

The Eagles this year had the No. 1 pass defense in the NFL for the first time since 1991 and the No. 2 overall defense, allowing just 15 yards more than the 49ers. The Eagles allowed only 14 points in their two playoff games leading to the Super Bowl.

The Cards have interviewed at least 10 candidates for the opening, including former Eagles players Mike Kafka and DeMeco Ryans and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Kafka remains the Giants' offensive coordinator at the moment. Ryans got the Texans job and Reich the Panthers job.

The last Eagles coach who became head coach of the Cards was Buddy Ryan, whose teams went 12-20 in 1994 and 1995.

The Eagles face the Chiefs Sunday in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., so Gannon wouldn't have to travel far to meet with the Cards. The Eagles practiced this week at the Cards' facility in Tempe and are staying at a hotel that's seven miles from the Cards' facility.

Rapoport also reported that Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is a "strong candidate" for the Colts opening. He identified Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia and interim coach Jeff Saturday as others still in the mix.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Colts “have targeted” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach, replacing Frank Reich and interim Jeff Saturday.

So after keeping his entire coaching staff intact from 2021 to 2022, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is in danger of losing both his coordinators in the coming days. The Eagles also could lose highly regarded quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to an offensive coordinator job.

