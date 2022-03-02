EA Sports Removes Russian National, Club Teams From ‘FIFA 22'

EA Sports announced that it has removed the Russian national team and club teams from “FIFA 22.”

FIFA suspended Russian teams from all international soccer on Monday after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA banned Russian national and club teams from their competitions, including 2022 World Cup qualifying matches, “until further notice.”

“EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

“In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports has initiated the processes to remove the Russian national team and all Russian Clubs from EA Sports FIFA products including: FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online. We’re also actively evaluating related changes to other areas of our games.

“We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates.”

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

EA Sports also announced on Wednesday that it will remove Russian and Belarusian teams from its “NHL 22” game “in the coming weeks.”

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

A statement from EA SPORTS NHL: pic.twitter.com/2uX4h55ok4 — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) March 2, 2022

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Monday that it was banning Russia and Belarus from international tournaments. It also took away Russia’s hosting rights for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.