Duncanville to Face Top-Ranked IMG Academy in Newly Released Schedule

The Duncanville football team will play national powerhouse IMG Academy at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Oct. 7, the team announced Tuesday on Twitter.

The newest released schedule for the Duncanville football team features top-ranked IMG Academy, a private boarding high school in Florida, along with a zone schedule for District 11-6A.

The last time IMG Academy played a Texas public high school was a win over DeSoto, Duncanville's district rival, in 2015.

We are excited to release our frequently modified 2020 schedule. To our Seniors, we will do our part to get you on the field for your Sr. year, please continue to do yours. This wont be a normal season but we will do our best to give you memories for a lifetime! pic.twitter.com/LWQE2whC8D — DuncanvilleFB (@Duncanville_Fb) August 18, 2020

The Dallas Morning News's Callie Caplan reported IMG Academy has functioned as a de facto high school all-star team in recent years, offering professional training options to players throughout the country.

Duncanville itself has competed at the top of national power ranking charts in past years, consistently being ranked in the top-5 in several national polls, Caplan said.

In the newly released zones, District 11-6A will be split into two zones: Duncanville, Mansfield, Waco and Waco Midway in one and Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Mansfield Lake Ridge and Waxahchie in the other.

Each zone will play a round-robin schedule before playing for the zone championship in the fourth week of district play.

The first and second-place finishers in each zone will advance to the playoffs.