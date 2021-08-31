Duncanville HS Cancels Football Game With Ohio Team That Reportedly Duped ESPN

Duncanville High School has canceled an upcoming football game with an Ohio high school over unanswered questions about their roster and the eligibility of their players.

Last week Bishop Sycamore, out of Columbus, Ohio, lost badly to the second-ranked team in the country, IMG Academy of Florida, 58-0.

The loss drew a lot of attention because Bishop Sycamore was supposed to be among the elite programs in the country.

Bishop Sycamore told ESPN that their team was loaded with future college football stars. But when it came time for the game, the team couldn't produce a roster for the broadcast.

Duncanville High School, which was to play Bishop Sycamore in two weeks, said they're pulling out of the game due to "unanswered questions about the Ohio school's operating procedures and the eligibility of their student-athletes."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine even tweeted that game raised red flags about the school's operations and that it's not clear if the school meets the state's standards.

Like many Ohioans, I am concerned by the recent reports and questions raised about Bishop Sycamore. While this weekend’s football game brought concerns about the health and safety of players, it also raised red flags about the school’s operations. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 31, 2021

Duncanville said, meanwhile, they have been unable to reach anyone at Bishop Sycamore to officially cancel the game. The Panthers have not yet scheduled a new opponent for the open date.