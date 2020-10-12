Duncanville Holds at No. 2 in 6A After Loss to Florida Power

Duncanville is staying put at No. 2 in the Texas Football's Class 6A high school rankings despite a 41-14 loss to IMG Academy of Florida.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (3-0); W: Willis, 48-21; 1
2. Duncanville (1-1); L: IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-14; 2
3. Katy (3-0); W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-3; 3
4. Austin Westlake (3-0); W: Del Valle, 58-0; 4
5. Allen (2-0); Idle; 5
6. DeSoto (1-0); Idle; 6
7. Lake Travis (2-0); W: San Marcos, 58-3; 8
8. Spring Westfield (2-0); W: Aldine Davis, 33-6; 9
9. Cy-Fair (3-0); W: Houston Stratford, 45-0; 10
10. Denton Guyer (2-1); W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 56-20; 11
11. Cedar Hill (1-0); Idle; 12
12. Rockwall (3-0); W: Southlake Carroll, 44-42; 13
13. Southlake Carroll (1-1); L: Rockwall, 42-44; 7
14. Cypress Bridgeland (3-0); W: Houston Langham Creek, 42-8; 14
15. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2); Idle; 15
16. Humble Atascocita (0-1); Idle; 16
17. Katy Tompkins (3-0); W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 55-0; 17
18. Midland Lee (3-0); W: Belton, 26-7; 18
19. Prosper (2-0); Idle; 19
20. Pearland (3-0); W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 17-7; 20
21. SA Northside Brandeis (2-0); W: SA MacArthur, 35-7; 21
22. Lewisville Marcus (3-0); W: Keller Central, 49-10; 22
23. Katy Taylor (3-0); W: Katy Morton Ranch, 31-14; 24
24. Arlington (2-1); W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 49-27; 25
25. Arlington Martin (2-1); W: Temple, 43-25; NR
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Denton Ryan (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, forfeit; 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (1-0); W: Coppell, 42-36; 2
3. Lancaster (1-0); W: Dallas Samuell, 81-0; 3
4. Richmond Foster (1-0); Idle; 4
5. Manvel (2-0); W: Alief Taylor, 35-13; 5
6. Cedar Park (3-0); W: Georgetown, 56-24; 6
7. Longview (2-1); W: Tyler Legacy, 37-14; 7
8. Lubbock Coronado (3-0); W: Odessa, 49-0; 9
9. Frisco Lone Star (1-2); W: Frisco Heritage, 73-21; 10
10. CC Veterans Memorial (3-0); W: Victoria East, 61-7; NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Ennis (2-0); W: Waxahachie, 38-0; 1
2. Aledo (2-0); Idle; 2
3. College Station A&M Consolidated (3-0); W: San Angelo Central, 40-35; 3
4. WF Rider (3-0); W: WF Hirschi, 48-0; 4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (2-0); W: Galena Park, 62-0; 5
6. Frisco (3-0); W: Lake Dallas, 39-3; 6
7. Mansfield Timberview (2-0); W: Flower Mound, 18-13; 7
8. Texarkana Texas (3-0); W: Forney, 49-10; 10
9. Lubbock Cooper (2-1); W: Wolfforth Frenship, 20-14; 9
10. Liberty Hill (3-0); W: Austin Crockett, 76-0; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Argyle (6-0); W: Anna, 45-7; 1
2. Lampasas (4-0); W: Taylor, 59-0; 2
3. Waco La Vega (5-1); W: Stephenville, 42-24; 3
4. Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-1); W: Beeville Jones, 56-35; 4
5. CC Calallen (4-2); W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 52-13; 5
6. Canyon (6-0); W: Andrews, 45-14; 6
7. Melissa (5-1); Idle; 7
8. Springtown (6-1); W: Lake Worth, 44-14; 8
9. El Campo (4-1); W: Stafford, 35-13; 9
10. Paris (4-3); W: Carrollton Ranchview, 50-0; NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Carthage (4-0); W: Center, 56-14; 1
2. West Orange-Stark (4-0); W: Silsbee, 36-6; 2
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2); W: Pittsburg, 48-9; 3
4. Jasper (5-0); W: Rusk, 42-21; 4
5. Bellville (5-0); W: Wharton, 62-7; 5
6. China Spring (6-0); W: Gatesville, 58-27; 6
7. Gilmer (5-1); W: Longview Spring Hill, 59-13; 7
8. Iowa Park (5-1); W: Mineral Wells, 42-14; 8
9. Wimberley (6-1); W: Manor New Tech, 88-0; 9
10. Salado (6-1); W: Waco Connally, 20-15; NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Brock (6-0); W: Whitesboro, 50-7; 1
2. Grandview (6-0); W: Dallas A+ Academy, 91-0; 2
3. Pottsboro (5-1); W: Commerce, forfeit; 3
4. Malakoff (4-2); W: Groesbeck, 35-0; 4
5. Shallowater (5-0); W: Lamesa, 52-8; 5
6. Yoakum (5-0); W: Boling, 23-3; 6
7. Mount Vernon (6-0); W: Mineola, 23-20; 7
8. Llano (6-0); W: Comfort, 49-17; 9
9. Wall (4-2); W: San Angelo TLC, 72-0; 8
10. Tuscola Jim Ned (4-1); W: Early, 46-14; 10
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Canadian (4-1); W: Amarillo Highland Park, 81-6; 1
2. Gunter (6-1); W: Leonard, 29-8; 2
3. Daingerfield (5-1); W: Pattonville Prairiland, 57-0; 3
4. Poth (6-0); W: George West, 49-10; 5
5. East Bernard (6-1); Idle; 4
6. Spearman (5-1); Idle; 6
7. Franklin (4-2); W: Rogers, 52-35; 7
8. Lexington (4-1); W: Riesel, 42-7; 8
9. Idalou (4-0); W: Coahoma, 68-22; 9
10. Childress (5-1); W: Dimmitt, 52-14; 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Shiner (6-0); W: Weimar, 57-14; 1
2. Refugio (6-0); W: Three Rivers, 51-7; 2
3. Post (6-0); W: Sundown, 51-6; 3
4. Lindsay (7-0); W: Tom Bean, 65-0; 4
5. Joaquin (6-0); W: San Augustine, 32-28; 5
6. San Saba (4-1); W: Goldthwaite, 64-6; 6
7. Crawford (6-0); W: Hamilton, 51-6; 7
8. Timpson (7-0); W: Garrison, 34-6; 8
9. San Augustine (3-2); L: Joaquin, 32-28; 9
10. Cisco (3-3); W: Winters, 28-14; NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Mart (4-0); Idle; 1
2. Hamlin (6-0); W: Ralls, 42-22; 2
3. Wellington (6-0); W: Shamrock, 44-6; 3
4. Windthorst (5-1); Idle; 4
5. Wink (7-0); W: Seagraves, 37-14; 5
6. Wheeler (5-1); Idle; 6
7. Albany (5-1); W: Hico, 55-0; 7
8. Christoval (5-1); W: Rocksprings, 32-20; 8
9. Falls City (4-2); W: Louise, 47-0; 9
10. Vega (5-2); W: Gruver, 49-6; 10
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Westbrook (7-0); W: Highland, 48-16; 1
2. Sterling City (7-0); W: Bronte, 62-0; 2
3. Gail Borden County (4-2); W: Jonesboro, 77-31; 4
4. Rankin (5-1); Idle; 3
5. May (6-1); W: Gorman, 49-0; 6
6. Happy (5-1); Idle; 5
7. Gilmer Union Hill (6-0); W: FW Covenant Classical, 92-46; 8
8. Leakey (5-1); Idle; 7
9. Knox City (3-2); W: Paducah, 52-6; 10
10. Turkey Valley (5-0); W: McLean, 48-0; NR
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Balmorhea (4-1); Idle; 1
2. Richland Springs (5-0); W: Rochelle, 47-0; 2
3. Matador Motley County (5-1); W: Guthrie, 46-0; 3
4. Calvert (4-2); W: Bryan Allen Academy, 30-7; 4
5. Jayton (5-1); Idle; 7
6. Groom (6-1); W: Springlake-Earth, 90-40; 5
7. Klondike (6-0); Idle; 6
8. Anton (7-0); W: Whitharral, 67-22; NR
9. Strawn (5-2); W: Bluff Dale, 70-6; 9
10. Follett (7-0); W: Lefors, 70-20; 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0); W: Midland Christian, 34-32; 1
2. Fort Worth Nolan (2-0); W: Plano Prestonwood, 42-28; 2
3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-2); W: Gadsden County (Fla.), 29-17; 3
4. Plano John Paul II (1-1); Idle; 4
5. SA Cornerstone (4-1); W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 44-7; 5
PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Austin Veritas (2-0); Idle; 1
2. Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1); W: Cedar Park Summit, 51-48; 2
3. New Braunfels Christian (2-1); W: Texas School for the Deaf, 34-30; 3
4. Dallas Lakehill (1-0); Idle; 4
5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (5-1); W: Joshua Johnson County, 70-38; 5