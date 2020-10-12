Duncanville Holds at No. 2 in 6A After Loss to Florida Power

Duncanville is staying put at No. 2 in the Texas Football's Class 6A high school rankings despite a 41-14 loss to IMG Academy of Florida.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Galena Park North Shore (3-0); W: Willis, 48-21; 1

2. Duncanville (1-1); L: IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-14; 2

3. Katy (3-0); W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-3; 3

4. Austin Westlake (3-0); W: Del Valle, 58-0; 4

5. Allen (2-0); Idle; 5

6. DeSoto (1-0); Idle; 6

7. Lake Travis (2-0); W: San Marcos, 58-3; 8

8. Spring Westfield (2-0); W: Aldine Davis, 33-6; 9

9. Cy-Fair (3-0); W: Houston Stratford, 45-0; 10

10. Denton Guyer (2-1); W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 56-20; 11

11. Cedar Hill (1-0); Idle; 12

12. Rockwall (3-0); W: Southlake Carroll, 44-42; 13

13. Southlake Carroll (1-1); L: Rockwall, 42-44; 7

14. Cypress Bridgeland (3-0); W: Houston Langham Creek, 42-8; 14

15. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2); Idle; 15

16. Humble Atascocita (0-1); Idle; 16

17. Katy Tompkins (3-0); W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 55-0; 17

18. Midland Lee (3-0); W: Belton, 26-7; 18

19. Prosper (2-0); Idle; 19

20. Pearland (3-0); W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 17-7; 20

21. SA Northside Brandeis (2-0); W: SA MacArthur, 35-7; 21

22. Lewisville Marcus (3-0); W: Keller Central, 49-10; 22

23. Katy Taylor (3-0); W: Katy Morton Ranch, 31-14; 24

24. Arlington (2-1); W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 49-27; 25

25. Arlington Martin (2-1); W: Temple, 43-25; NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Denton Ryan (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, forfeit; 1

2. Dallas Highland Park (1-0); W: Coppell, 42-36; 2

3. Lancaster (1-0); W: Dallas Samuell, 81-0; 3

4. Richmond Foster (1-0); Idle; 4

5. Manvel (2-0); W: Alief Taylor, 35-13; 5

6. Cedar Park (3-0); W: Georgetown, 56-24; 6

7. Longview (2-1); W: Tyler Legacy, 37-14; 7

8. Lubbock Coronado (3-0); W: Odessa, 49-0; 9

9. Frisco Lone Star (1-2); W: Frisco Heritage, 73-21; 10

10. CC Veterans Memorial (3-0); W: Victoria East, 61-7; NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Ennis (2-0); W: Waxahachie, 38-0; 1

2. Aledo (2-0); Idle; 2

3. College Station A&M Consolidated (3-0); W: San Angelo Central, 40-35; 3

4. WF Rider (3-0); W: WF Hirschi, 48-0; 4

5. Fort Bend Marshall (2-0); W: Galena Park, 62-0; 5

6. Frisco (3-0); W: Lake Dallas, 39-3; 6

7. Mansfield Timberview (2-0); W: Flower Mound, 18-13; 7

8. Texarkana Texas (3-0); W: Forney, 49-10; 10

9. Lubbock Cooper (2-1); W: Wolfforth Frenship, 20-14; 9

10. Liberty Hill (3-0); W: Austin Crockett, 76-0; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Argyle (6-0); W: Anna, 45-7; 1

2. Lampasas (4-0); W: Taylor, 59-0; 2

3. Waco La Vega (5-1); W: Stephenville, 42-24; 3

4. Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-1); W: Beeville Jones, 56-35; 4

5. CC Calallen (4-2); W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 52-13; 5

6. Canyon (6-0); W: Andrews, 45-14; 6

7. Melissa (5-1); Idle; 7

8. Springtown (6-1); W: Lake Worth, 44-14; 8

9. El Campo (4-1); W: Stafford, 35-13; 9

10. Paris (4-3); W: Carrollton Ranchview, 50-0; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Carthage (4-0); W: Center, 56-14; 1

2. West Orange-Stark (4-0); W: Silsbee, 36-6; 2

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2); W: Pittsburg, 48-9; 3

4. Jasper (5-0); W: Rusk, 42-21; 4

5. Bellville (5-0); W: Wharton, 62-7; 5

6. China Spring (6-0); W: Gatesville, 58-27; 6

7. Gilmer (5-1); W: Longview Spring Hill, 59-13; 7

8. Iowa Park (5-1); W: Mineral Wells, 42-14; 8

9. Wimberley (6-1); W: Manor New Tech, 88-0; 9

10. Salado (6-1); W: Waco Connally, 20-15; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Brock (6-0); W: Whitesboro, 50-7; 1

2. Grandview (6-0); W: Dallas A+ Academy, 91-0; 2

3. Pottsboro (5-1); W: Commerce, forfeit; 3

4. Malakoff (4-2); W: Groesbeck, 35-0; 4

5. Shallowater (5-0); W: Lamesa, 52-8; 5

6. Yoakum (5-0); W: Boling, 23-3; 6

7. Mount Vernon (6-0); W: Mineola, 23-20; 7

8. Llano (6-0); W: Comfort, 49-17; 9

9. Wall (4-2); W: San Angelo TLC, 72-0; 8

10. Tuscola Jim Ned (4-1); W: Early, 46-14; 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Canadian (4-1); W: Amarillo Highland Park, 81-6; 1

2. Gunter (6-1); W: Leonard, 29-8; 2

3. Daingerfield (5-1); W: Pattonville Prairiland, 57-0; 3

4. Poth (6-0); W: George West, 49-10; 5

5. East Bernard (6-1); Idle; 4

6. Spearman (5-1); Idle; 6

7. Franklin (4-2); W: Rogers, 52-35; 7

8. Lexington (4-1); W: Riesel, 42-7; 8

9. Idalou (4-0); W: Coahoma, 68-22; 9

10. Childress (5-1); W: Dimmitt, 52-14; 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Shiner (6-0); W: Weimar, 57-14; 1

2. Refugio (6-0); W: Three Rivers, 51-7; 2

3. Post (6-0); W: Sundown, 51-6; 3

4. Lindsay (7-0); W: Tom Bean, 65-0; 4

5. Joaquin (6-0); W: San Augustine, 32-28; 5

6. San Saba (4-1); W: Goldthwaite, 64-6; 6

7. Crawford (6-0); W: Hamilton, 51-6; 7

8. Timpson (7-0); W: Garrison, 34-6; 8

9. San Augustine (3-2); L: Joaquin, 32-28; 9

10. Cisco (3-3); W: Winters, 28-14; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Mart (4-0); Idle; 1

2. Hamlin (6-0); W: Ralls, 42-22; 2

3. Wellington (6-0); W: Shamrock, 44-6; 3

4. Windthorst (5-1); Idle; 4

5. Wink (7-0); W: Seagraves, 37-14; 5

6. Wheeler (5-1); Idle; 6

7. Albany (5-1); W: Hico, 55-0; 7

8. Christoval (5-1); W: Rocksprings, 32-20; 8

9. Falls City (4-2); W: Louise, 47-0; 9

10. Vega (5-2); W: Gruver, 49-6; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Westbrook (7-0); W: Highland, 48-16; 1

2. Sterling City (7-0); W: Bronte, 62-0; 2

3. Gail Borden County (4-2); W: Jonesboro, 77-31; 4

4. Rankin (5-1); Idle; 3

5. May (6-1); W: Gorman, 49-0; 6

6. Happy (5-1); Idle; 5

7. Gilmer Union Hill (6-0); W: FW Covenant Classical, 92-46; 8

8. Leakey (5-1); Idle; 7

9. Knox City (3-2); W: Paducah, 52-6; 10

10. Turkey Valley (5-0); W: McLean, 48-0; NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Balmorhea (4-1); Idle; 1

2. Richland Springs (5-0); W: Rochelle, 47-0; 2

3. Matador Motley County (5-1); W: Guthrie, 46-0; 3

4. Calvert (4-2); W: Bryan Allen Academy, 30-7; 4

5. Jayton (5-1); Idle; 7

6. Groom (6-1); W: Springlake-Earth, 90-40; 5

7. Klondike (6-0); Idle; 6

8. Anton (7-0); W: Whitharral, 67-22; NR

9. Strawn (5-2); W: Bluff Dale, 70-6; 9

10. Follett (7-0); W: Lefors, 70-20; 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0); W: Midland Christian, 34-32; 1

2. Fort Worth Nolan (2-0); W: Plano Prestonwood, 42-28; 2

3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-2); W: Gadsden County (Fla.), 29-17; 3

4. Plano John Paul II (1-1); Idle; 4

5. SA Cornerstone (4-1); W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 44-7; 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank

1. Austin Veritas (2-0); Idle; 1

2. Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1); W: Cedar Park Summit, 51-48; 2

3. New Braunfels Christian (2-1); W: Texas School for the Deaf, 34-30; 3

4. Dallas Lakehill (1-0); Idle; 4

5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (5-1); W: Joshua Johnson County, 70-38; 5