hs football

Duncanville Holds at No. 2 in 6A After Loss to Florida Power

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Duncanville is staying put at No. 2 in the Texas Football's Class 6A high school rankings despite a 41-14 loss to IMG Academy of Florida.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (3-0); W: Willis, 48-21; 1
2. Duncanville (1-1); L: IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-14; 2
3. Katy (3-0); W: Katy Seven Lakes, 59-3; 3
4. Austin Westlake (3-0); W: Del Valle, 58-0; 4
5. Allen (2-0); Idle; 5
6. DeSoto (1-0); Idle; 6
7. Lake Travis (2-0); W: San Marcos, 58-3; 8
8. Spring Westfield (2-0); W: Aldine Davis, 33-6; 9
9. Cy-Fair (3-0); W: Houston Stratford, 45-0; 10
10. Denton Guyer (2-1); W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 56-20; 11
11. Cedar Hill (1-0); Idle; 12
12. Rockwall (3-0); W: Southlake Carroll, 44-42; 13
13. Southlake Carroll (1-1); L: Rockwall, 42-44; 7
14. Cypress Bridgeland (3-0); W: Houston Langham Creek, 42-8; 14
15. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-2); Idle; 15
16. Humble Atascocita (0-1); Idle; 16
17. Katy Tompkins (3-0); W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 55-0; 17
18. Midland Lee (3-0); W: Belton, 26-7; 18
19. Prosper (2-0); Idle; 19
20. Pearland (3-0); W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 17-7; 20
21. SA Northside Brandeis (2-0); W: SA MacArthur, 35-7; 21
22. Lewisville Marcus (3-0); W: Keller Central, 49-10; 22
23. Katy Taylor (3-0); W: Katy Morton Ranch, 31-14; 24
24. Arlington (2-1); W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 49-27; 25
25. Arlington Martin (2-1); W: Temple, 43-25; NR

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Cowboys 45 mins ago

Stephen Jones Reacts to Dak Prescott's Injury

Cowboys 2 hours ago

Cowboys Face Playoff Chase Without Prescott in Weak NFC East

CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Denton Ryan (2-1) L: Frisco Reedy, forfeit; 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (1-0); W: Coppell, 42-36; 2
3. Lancaster (1-0); W: Dallas Samuell, 81-0; 3
4. Richmond Foster (1-0); Idle; 4
5. Manvel (2-0); W: Alief Taylor, 35-13; 5
6. Cedar Park (3-0); W: Georgetown, 56-24; 6
7. Longview (2-1); W: Tyler Legacy, 37-14; 7
8. Lubbock Coronado (3-0); W: Odessa, 49-0; 9
9. Frisco Lone Star (1-2); W: Frisco Heritage, 73-21; 10
10. CC Veterans Memorial (3-0); W: Victoria East, 61-7; NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Ennis (2-0); W: Waxahachie, 38-0; 1
2. Aledo (2-0); Idle; 2
3. College Station A&M Consolidated (3-0); W: San Angelo Central, 40-35; 3
4. WF Rider (3-0); W: WF Hirschi, 48-0; 4
5. Fort Bend Marshall (2-0); W: Galena Park, 62-0; 5
6. Frisco (3-0); W: Lake Dallas, 39-3; 6
7. Mansfield Timberview (2-0); W: Flower Mound, 18-13; 7
8. Texarkana Texas (3-0); W: Forney, 49-10; 10
9. Lubbock Cooper (2-1); W: Wolfforth Frenship, 20-14; 9
10. Liberty Hill (3-0); W: Austin Crockett, 76-0; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Argyle (6-0); W: Anna, 45-7; 1
2. Lampasas (4-0); W: Taylor, 59-0; 2
3. Waco La Vega (5-1); W: Stephenville, 42-24; 3
4. Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-1); W: Beeville Jones, 56-35; 4
5. CC Calallen (4-2); W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 52-13; 5
6. Canyon (6-0); W: Andrews, 45-14; 6
7. Melissa (5-1); Idle; 7
8. Springtown (6-1); W: Lake Worth, 44-14; 8
9. El Campo (4-1); W: Stafford, 35-13; 9
10. Paris (4-3); W: Carrollton Ranchview, 50-0; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Carthage (4-0); W: Center, 56-14; 1
2. West Orange-Stark (4-0); W: Silsbee, 36-6; 2
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2); W: Pittsburg, 48-9; 3
4. Jasper (5-0); W: Rusk, 42-21; 4
5. Bellville (5-0); W: Wharton, 62-7; 5
6. China Spring (6-0); W: Gatesville, 58-27; 6
7. Gilmer (5-1); W: Longview Spring Hill, 59-13; 7
8. Iowa Park (5-1); W: Mineral Wells, 42-14; 8
9. Wimberley (6-1); W: Manor New Tech, 88-0; 9
10. Salado (6-1); W: Waco Connally, 20-15; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Brock (6-0); W: Whitesboro, 50-7; 1
2. Grandview (6-0); W: Dallas A+ Academy, 91-0; 2
3. Pottsboro (5-1); W: Commerce, forfeit; 3
4. Malakoff (4-2); W: Groesbeck, 35-0; 4
5. Shallowater (5-0); W: Lamesa, 52-8; 5
6. Yoakum (5-0); W: Boling, 23-3; 6
7. Mount Vernon (6-0); W: Mineola, 23-20; 7
8. Llano (6-0); W: Comfort, 49-17; 9
9. Wall (4-2); W: San Angelo TLC, 72-0; 8
10. Tuscola Jim Ned (4-1); W: Early, 46-14; 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Canadian (4-1); W: Amarillo Highland Park, 81-6; 1
2. Gunter (6-1); W: Leonard, 29-8; 2
3. Daingerfield (5-1); W: Pattonville Prairiland, 57-0; 3
4. Poth (6-0); W: George West, 49-10; 5
5. East Bernard (6-1); Idle; 4
6. Spearman (5-1); Idle; 6
7. Franklin (4-2); W: Rogers, 52-35; 7
8. Lexington (4-1); W: Riesel, 42-7; 8
9. Idalou (4-0); W: Coahoma, 68-22; 9
10. Childress (5-1); W: Dimmitt, 52-14; 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Shiner (6-0); W: Weimar, 57-14; 1
2. Refugio (6-0); W: Three Rivers, 51-7; 2
3. Post (6-0); W: Sundown, 51-6; 3
4. Lindsay (7-0); W: Tom Bean, 65-0; 4
5. Joaquin (6-0); W: San Augustine, 32-28; 5
6. San Saba (4-1); W: Goldthwaite, 64-6; 6
7. Crawford (6-0); W: Hamilton, 51-6; 7
8. Timpson (7-0); W: Garrison, 34-6; 8
9. San Augustine (3-2); L: Joaquin, 32-28; 9
10. Cisco (3-3); W: Winters, 28-14; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Mart (4-0); Idle; 1
2. Hamlin (6-0); W: Ralls, 42-22; 2
3. Wellington (6-0); W: Shamrock, 44-6; 3
4. Windthorst (5-1); Idle; 4
5. Wink (7-0); W: Seagraves, 37-14; 5
6. Wheeler (5-1); Idle; 6
7. Albany (5-1); W: Hico, 55-0; 7
8. Christoval (5-1); W: Rocksprings, 32-20; 8
9. Falls City (4-2); W: Louise, 47-0; 9
10. Vega (5-2); W: Gruver, 49-6; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Westbrook (7-0); W: Highland, 48-16; 1
2. Sterling City (7-0); W: Bronte, 62-0; 2
3. Gail Borden County (4-2); W: Jonesboro, 77-31; 4
4. Rankin (5-1); Idle; 3
5. May (6-1); W: Gorman, 49-0; 6
6. Happy (5-1); Idle; 5
7. Gilmer Union Hill (6-0); W: FW Covenant Classical, 92-46; 8
8. Leakey (5-1); Idle; 7
9. Knox City (3-2); W: Paducah, 52-6; 10
10. Turkey Valley (5-0); W: McLean, 48-0; NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Balmorhea (4-1); Idle; 1
2. Richland Springs (5-0); W: Rochelle, 47-0; 2
3. Matador Motley County (5-1); W: Guthrie, 46-0; 3
4. Calvert (4-2); W: Bryan Allen Academy, 30-7; 4
5. Jayton (5-1); Idle; 7
6. Groom (6-1); W: Springlake-Earth, 90-40; 5
7. Klondike (6-0); Idle; 6
8. Anton (7-0); W: Whitharral, 67-22; NR
9. Strawn (5-2); W: Bluff Dale, 70-6; 9
10. Follett (7-0); W: Lefors, 70-20; 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-0); W: Midland Christian, 34-32; 1
2. Fort Worth Nolan (2-0); W: Plano Prestonwood, 42-28; 2
3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-2); W: Gadsden County (Fla.), 29-17; 3
4. Plano John Paul II (1-1); Idle; 4
5. SA Cornerstone (4-1); W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 44-7; 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN
Rank; School (Record); Week 7; Prv rank
1. Austin Veritas (2-0); Idle; 1
2. Fredericksburg Heritage (2-1); W: Cedar Park Summit, 51-48; 2
3. New Braunfels Christian (2-1); W: Texas School for the Deaf, 34-30; 3
4. Dallas Lakehill (1-0); Idle; 4
5. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (5-1); W: Joshua Johnson County, 70-38; 5

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

hs football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us