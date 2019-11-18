Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Begins Quest for Repeat

The Duncanville varsity boys basketball team has a 27-game winning streak dating back to last season. The Panthers are the defending Class 6A state champions, and looking for more.

David Peavy is back for his second season at Duncanville. The Panthers' head coach said he was not about to let this year's squad rest on any laurels.

"It started as soon as we won the championship last year," Peavy said. "The next week when we came back after Spring Break, our slogan was, 'That was then, this is now.'"

Duncanville is off to a 2-0 start, running its unbeaten streak to a whopping 27 games. But many of those wins involved a player they lost -- Jahmi'us Ramsey, who now calls Texas Tech home.

"You know I wouldn't say it's weird," said Duncanville point guard Ja'Bryant Hill. "But I got to throw the ball a little bit lower sometimes."

"All these players are stepping up," guard Micah Peavy said. "So I just feel like we lost one, but we gained a lot more."

Micah Peavy is back to lead a team that is well aware it has a big target on its back now.

"This year we start the season off with the 'X' on our back," David Peavy said. "Everybody's coming for us and it's everybody's big game so we can't afford to take any nights off."

If the Panthers don't take any nights off, they will have a great shot to repeat as boys state champs for the first time in school history.