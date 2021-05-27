Dream Get 1st Win at Gateway Center Over Wings

Tiffany Hayes scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and the Atlanta Dream won for the first time in their new Gateway Center home, beating the Dallas Wings 101-95 on Thursday night.

Monique Billings added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Dream (3-2). They outrebounded the Wings 45-32.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chennedy Carter scored 21 points and Courtney Williams added 14 points. Odyssey Sims, who had seven points, passed 800 assists for her career with a pair in the first half.

Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale had 24 points each for the Wings (1-3). Kayla Thornton added 17 points and Tyasha Harris had 10.

Atlanta led 53-47 at halftime and never trailed in the second half. Dallas got the deficit within three early in the third quarter and back within four in the final 30 seconds.