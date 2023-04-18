Draymond Green Suspended for Warriors-Kings Game 3, NBA Announces

NBA suspends Draymond for Game 3 over Sabonis stomp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Kings on Thursday night after the NBA suspended the star forward.

Green received a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected during the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 114-106 Game 2 loss Monday night at Golden 1 Center after he stomped on Kings center Domantas Sabonis' chest after the two collided under the basket.

The NBA released a statement Tuesday night, announcing Green officially had been suspended for Game 3 at Chase Center without pay and that his "history of unsportsmanlike acts" played a part in the decision. He has been ejected 17 times in his 11-year career, and this is his fourth suspension, his second in the playoffs.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KEnWx2qTvs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2023

The Athletic's Shams Charania had reported earlier Tuesday, citing sources, that Green was unlikely to be suspended and those around the situation expected the Warriors forward to receive a fine. Unfortunately for Green and the Warriors, that was not the case, and the actual punishment proved to be much more costly.

Sabonis underwent X-rays after the game, and while they came back negative, the Kings announced Tuesday night that he'd sustained a sternum contusion. He'll be listed as questionable to play in Game 3.

Sabonis spoke to the reporters Monday about the incident with Green, saying there is "no room for that in our game today.” The NBA obviously agreed and made the decision to suspend Green during a crucial time.

With the Warriors down two games to none in the series, they will be without a very important piece Thursday at Chase Center.

