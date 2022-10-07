Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Sparks NBA Player, Twitter Reaction

Video of a practice altercation leaked, and players across the NBA had thoughts

By Angelina Martin

NBA players, Twitter weigh in on Draymond-Poole punch video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for reactions to a leaked video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday to start rolling in.

Current and former NBA players alike took to Twitter Friday morning, shortly after TMZ Sports shared video of the incident, to post their takes on the altercation.

As video of the altercation makes the rounds on social media, we can expect plenty more opinions on the situation.

