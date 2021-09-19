fc dallas

Dorsey's Goal and Assist Help Dynamo Beat FC Dallas 3-2

The Houston Dynamo held on to beat FC Dallas 3-2

By The Associated Press

FC Dallas logo

Griffin Dorsey had a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo held on to beat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dorsey tapped in a side-netter in the fifth minute and then played a one-touch pass to Fabrice-Jean Picault for a point-blank finish in the 20th to give Houston (5-10-11) a 2-0 lead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Darwin Quintero converted from the penalty spot in the 59th before Jader Obrian scored a goal in the 86th minute and another in stoppage time for Dallas (6-11-9).

The 26-year-old Obrian had his first multi-goal game in MLS in a 3-3 tie with New York City FC last Tuesday. He has eight goals this season -- his first in MLS.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

oklahoma state 25 mins ago

Warren's 2 TDs Help Oklahoma St. Survive Boise State, 21-20

College Football 12 hours ago

Robinson, Texas Running Game Rumble Over Rice 58-0

Dorsey was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC but made just two goal-less appearances for the club before being waived in May. He signed with the Dynamo on July 5, has made nine starts and has two goals and an assist in Houston's current three-game unbeaten streak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallashouston dynamo
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us