Doncic, Mavericks Host the Pelicans Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans (31-38, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (40-29, sixth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against New Orleans. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 27.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 20-20 in Western Conference games. Dallas is 22-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are 6-5 against opponents from the Southwest Division. New Orleans ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 5.7.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Mavericks 112-103 in their last meeting on March 27. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 38 points, and Tim Hardaway Jr. paced Dallas scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring 27.9 points per game, and is averaging 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists. Hardaway Jr. is averaging four made 3-pointers and 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ball is third on the Pelicans averaging 14.6 points and grabbing 4.8 rebounds. Naji Marshall is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 8.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 47.4% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 49.9 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (finger), Steven Adams: day to day (toe), Josh Hart: out (thumb).