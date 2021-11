During the Mavericks’ practice Monday afternoon, Luka Doncic appeared to be as close to game-ready as he’d been since spraining his left knee and ankle Nov. 15.

Until he shouted in pain.

Doncic, who’d been practicing in a 5-on-5 scrimmage during the portion of the workout open to reporters, came off the Terasaki Budokan court abruptly and sat on the bleachers, grabbing at his left knee.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.