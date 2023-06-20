Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill being investigated in alleged assault, battery: Miami-Dade Police

Miami-Dade Police confirmed Tuesday they were investigating an alleged assault and battery involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez confirmed in an email to NBC6 that the incident happened Sunday but did not provide further details. The Sun Sentinel reported it happened at Haulover Park.

NBC6 reached out to the Dolphins and representatives for Hill but have not heard back.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Hill to Miami last year, and the Dolphins gave the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension that made Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. He caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.