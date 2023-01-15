Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Injured in First Quarter vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins faced a difficult challenge entering their first playoff game against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. After the first quarter of action, the challenge only got harder.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle entered the medical tent after slamming into the ground on a deep pass from Skylar Thompson, which was broken up by Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

Waddle appears to drop another one, this one on 3rd and 15.



Came right after a Tyreek Hill drop.



Waddle appears to drop another one, this one on 3rd and 15. Came right after a Tyreek Hill drop. The #Dolphins best players aren't stepping up.

After further evaluation, Waddle was initially ruled as questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He came back into the game on the following drive early in the second quarter, though.

Waddle dropped his first target of the game after totaling just seven drops in 17 regular season starts. The 24-year-old had a breakout second season with Miami, amassing 1,356 receiving yards, 75 receptions and eight touchdowns.

The Bills took a 14-0 lead over the Dolphins into the second quarter.