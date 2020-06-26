Dodgers' Outfielder Andrew Toles Arrested in Florida

The mystery of what has happened to Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder Andrew Toles has been solved.

At least for the moment.

Toles' tragic tale took a sad turn on Friday when the Miami Herald reported that Toles was found on Monday sleeping behind a Federal Express building at the Key West Airport in Florida.

According to the Herald, police gave Toles several chances to leave the area without arresting him, but he did not leave.

"Andrew Alvin Toles was arrested June 22 on a misdemeanor charge of trespassing after he refused to leave the area, according to the arrest report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office."

Police listed his address as the "streets of Key West."

"Toles was sleeping behind the Federal Express building, located at Key West International Airport, 3491 S. Roosevelt Blvd. All he had with him was a black book bag, deputies said."

Toles had a meteoric rise with the Dodgers in 2016, where he went from Single-A Rancho Cucamonga to the starting left fielder for the team in the MLB Playoffs.

At the time, NBC LA wrote an exclusive story about Toles' ascension through the minors and into the big leagues. In the article, which was nominated by the Los Angeles Press Club for Online Sports Feature of the Year, Toles' battles with depression and anxiety were well documented.

In 2017, Toles tore his ACL trying to save a no-hitter for left-hander Julio Urias. He missed the remainder of the season, and played sparingly in 2018 as he recovered from the injury.

In 2019, Toles did not report to Spring Training and was placed on the restricted list. He arrived at the Camelback Ranch facility in April, but left by May for personal reasons. He has not rejoined the Dodgers since, prompting many fans to speculate to his whereabouts and mental health.

The 28-year-old outfielder was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round of the 2012 MLB Draft, Toles was named the Rays Minor League Player of the Year in 2013, but by 2015 had been released by the team for disciplinary reasons.

After his release, Toles reportedly spent time in a mental health facility and even worked at a local Kroger grocery store until he received a call from Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman. Toles' was offered a second chance and made the most of it until his demons returned in 2019.

The Herald reported that Toles was still being held at the Stock Island Detention Center in Florida on a $500 bond, and had a court date set for July 2. NBC LA reached out to the Detention Center and was transferred to the county jail who confirmed he is in the process of being released on bail.