Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Will Miss Game 2 Start in League Championship Series

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the series Monday with a 5-1 win. The Dodgers will turn to rookie Tony Gonsolin in Game 2.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from Tuesday’s National League Championship Series game against the Braves due to back spasms, according to the team. 

Rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin will start in his place as the Dodgers try to even the series. Atlanta won Game 1 Monday 5-1 with a late-inning rally at Globe Life Field in Texas.

Kershaw was 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA in the regular season. He was scheduled to face Ian Anderson, who was 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in the regular season.

Gonsolin, 26, is making his postseason debut. He was 2-2 in eight starts and one relief appearance in the regular season. His ERA of 2.31 was best among rookies with at least 40 innings pitched.

Game 2 is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. PT. Details about Kershaw's availability for the remainder of the series were not immediately available.

