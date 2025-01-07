NBA

Dirk Nowitzki joins Prime Video NBA broadcast team

Mavs legend will join Taylor Rooks and Blake Griffin as part of the studio show

By The Associated Press

Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki will be part of the Prime Video studio show when the streamer begins its coverage of the NBA next season.

Griffin, who retired in April after a 15-year playing career, was at the top of the list for everyone. NBC, which will return to doing NBA games when the 11-year media rights deal begins in October, and ESPN were also interested in him.

Griffin was the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2009 NBA Draft and was the league's Rookie of the Year in 2011. Along with winning the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest, when he dunked over a parked car, he was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection.

Nowitzki — a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team — will also be a first-time analyst. The 14-time All-Star selection and 2007 NBA Most Valuable Player played 21 seasons, all with the Dallas Mavericks, before retiring in 2019. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

Rooks is a feature reporter on Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football” coverage as well as being a host and reporter on Bleacher Report and TNT.

The studio show will be based in Culver City, California, on the Amazon MGM Studios lot.

Prime Video will have 66 games during the regular season, including all games from the quarterfinals of the in-season NBA Cup. It also has every game of the play-in tournament, first- and second-round playoff games and one of the conference finals in six of the 11 years.

