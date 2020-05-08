Dirk Nowitzki, Mark Cuban Give Back on Mother’s Day Weekend

Mother’s Day will be extra special for some families living in Southern Dallas thanks to Dirk Nowitzki, his wife Jessica, and Mark Cuban.

Together, with their respective foundations, 2,000 people will receive meal boxes at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The pre-registration for the Center Table event filled up quickly and is closed.

The idea was to help neighborhood families hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis and make sure the May 10 holiday is particularly special for the hard-working mothers juggling jobs or dealing with job loss.

Dirk and his wife both said watching the food lines weighed heavily on their hearts and they wanted to help.

“Of course we understand how stressful it is if you can’t feed your kids, you can’t feed your family, that adds a lot of stress to an already stressful time so hopefully we can relieve some of that stress on families at a special day for mothers on Mother’s Day,” Nowitzki said.

Wife, Jessica added, “We got over 500 registrants within 24 hours and we’re really fortunate that we really hit the mark on that.”

The city of Dallas will provide public health and Census 2020 information. Atmos Energy is working with the Mark Cuban Center to make sure families’ electricity is restored. Additionally, a few pre-arranged deliveries will be made to the elderly and shut-ins. The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center is at 1800 Bonnie View Rd. Dallas, TX 75216