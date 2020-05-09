Dirk Nowitzki Helps Feed Dallas Mothers Ahead of Mother’s Day

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki put on gloves and a mask to do his part in handing out food boxes Saturday to honor mothers ahead of Mother's Day.

His foundation, along with the Mark Cuban Foundation, the Heroes Foundation, Center Table and the city of Dallas made it all possible.

"What we wanted to do today was take care of mothers," said Trina Terrell general manager of Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. "Our primary focus is to just show a little more love to the moms that have been going through a couple of tough times during this pandemic just to give them some support."

The families were able to drive or walk up and receive their boxes.

The organizations involved specifically targeted South Dallas.

"We primarily made sure we focused on the 75216, 75227 zip codes, since they've been the hardest hit number of cases here in Dallas," Terrell said. "So we wanted to make sure they had the opportunity to come."

Nowitzki said he wanted to honor mothers in this way.

"If you can't feed your kids, you can't feed your family, that adds a lot of stress to an already stressful time," Nowitzki said. "So hopefully we can relieve some of that stress from some of the families especially on a special day for mothers on mother's day."

Approximately 2,000 meal boxes were handed Saturday.