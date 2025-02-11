Luka Doncic

Dirk Nowitzki attends Luka Dončić's Lakers debut, marking new chapter in Mavs history

The Mavericks legend showed up to watch as Dončić played his first game in Los Angeles after his trade from Dallas.

By Ahraya Burns

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Dirk Nowitzki attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance at Luka Dončić’s debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The game marks a significant transition in Mavericks history, as Dončić, once considered Nowitzki’s successor in Dallas, begins a new chapter in Los Angeles.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Nowitzki, who spent his entire 21-season career with the Mavericks and led them to their first NBA championship in 2011, was a mentor to Dončić during his early years in Dallas.

Dončić became the face of the franchise following Nowitzki’s retirement in 2019, earning multiple All-Star selections and leading the Mavericks on deep playoff runs.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

His trade to the Lakers was a major move in the NBA, and his first game in Los Angeles will draw attention—including from his former mentor.

Nowitzki’s presence at the game reflects the Mavericks’ history and the evolving landscape of the league.

While Dončić’s move marks a new era, his connection with Nowitzki remains a notable part of Dallas basketball history.

This article tagged under:

Luka DoncicDallas MavericksLakers
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us