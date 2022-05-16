Dirk Celebrates Dallas' Return to Conference Finals With Mavs in Phoenix

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was in the arena Sunday night when the Mavs blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals and celebrated with the team afterward.

Dirk, who also sat courtside during Game 1 in Phoenix, sported a blue Maverick T-shirt for the series finale and was seen congratulating players and former teammates after the series winner.

Luka Doncic got a high five and a hug, as did Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith.

It should be no surprise to see Dirk at the game. Following his illustrious 21-year career with the Mavericks Dirk joined the team's front office as a special advisor following the departures of former general manager Donnie Nelson and head coach Rick Carlisle.

The series win gets the Mavs back into the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2011 when Dirk and the Mavs went on to win the franchise's first NBA Championship.

Schedule and ticket info for the Western Conference Finals, which begins Wednesday, is here.