Dillon Gabriel's 4 TD passes lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a 28-11 win over SMU

Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes, Tawee Walker ran for a career-high 117 yards and No. 18 Oklahoma clawed out a 28-11 win over SMU on Saturday night.

Andrel Anthony caught seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown for the Sooners (2-0), and linebacker Danny Stutsman anchored a steady defense with 17 tackles and a sack.

Preston Stone passed for 250 yards, Jaylan Knighton had 103 yards from scrimmage and Jake Bailey had seven catches for 73 yards for SMU (1-1).

SMU outgained Oklahoma 367 yards to 365, but the Sooners went without a turnover while SMU turned it over twice and had a punt blocked.

Gabriel connected with Anthony for a 29-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in the first quarter three plays after Peyton Bowen blocked a punt to set up the Sooners at the SMU 40.

Gabriel's 2-yard pass to Blake Smith closed a 13-play, 94-yard drive and put the Sooners up 14-3 in the second quarter.

SMU tightened the game in the quarter when Stone found Stone Eby in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown pass. Stone connected with Jake Bailey for the 2-point conversion to cut OU's lead to 14-11 with 12:09 left.

Oklahoma came right back, and Gabriel connected with Jalil Farooq for 21 yards three minutes after SMU's touchdown to go up 21-11.

The Sooners stopped the Mustangs on downs and quickly took advantage. Gabriel found Marcus Major in the flat for a 27-yard touchdown pass, and the Sooners controlled the game from there.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs looked ready for their move next season to the Atlantic Coast Conference. They were competitive throughout. Stone made several impressive throws under pressure, and the Mustangs moved the ball. They just struggled to finish drives.

Oklahoma: The Sooners played bend-but-do-n't-break defense well and cranked up their offense in the fourth quarter when they really needed to seize momentum.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oklahoma won by about as much as expected and the teams ahead of the Sooners won, so they likely won't move much.

UP NEXT

SMU hosts Prairie View on Saturday.

Oklahoma visits in-state opponent Tulsa on Saturday.