Dickies Arena to Host U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials This Week

Texas will be well represented in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in wrestling at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock is an athlete from Houston. The current world number one said the delay in the Tokyo Olympics was actually a blessing in disguise.

"It actually allowed me to take a breather and just be with myself and with God. I was able to spend more time with my husband. It was phenomenal,” Mensah-Stock said. “At the same time, it was a bummer because my Olympic dreams were pushed back, but that’s not all I am. I got to do the things I always wanted to do and to make me a better person. I freaking loved it."

Mensah-Stock’s world ranking means she can skip the early rounds on day one and will be on the mat for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in a best of three.

She said she knows what is at stake, but she’s trying to just enjoy every moment of the journey.

"It’s like stepping stones, and I feel like I meant to do this. I love wrestling, so I am always just trying to get out there to the next competition. I am enjoying the journey," Mensah-Stock said.

Texans who are scheduled to compete for a spot with U.S. Olympic wrestling for the Tokyo Olympics are:

AJ Ferrari, men’s freestyle 97 kg – lives in Allen, attended Allen High School.

Charlotte Fowler, women’s freestyle, 50 kg – attended Katy Cinco Ranch High School.

Jasmine Hernandez, women’s freestyle, 53 kg – lives in Cypress, attended Cy-Fair High School.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, women, 68 kg –attended Wayland Baptist Univ., attended Katy Morgan Ranch High School.

Nahiela Magee, women’s freestyle, 68 kg – attended Wayland Baptist University.

Xotichl Mota-Pettis, women’s freestyle 57 kg – lives in Humble, attended Klein High School.

Bo Nickal, men’s freestyle 86 kg – attended Allen High School.

Nina Pham, women’s freestyle, 50 kg – attends Wayland Baptist University.

Desiree Zavala, women’s freestyle 62 kg – attends Wayland Baptist University.

The trials are April 2-3. Tickets are on sale now.

Friday, April 2

Session I – 10 a.m.

Session II – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

Session III – 12 p.m.

Session IV – 6:30 p.m.

This will be the fifth straight trial where all three Olympic wrestling teams will be determined at the same time. Men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman will all be featured.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event with limited spectator attendance and interaction, as well as virus testing for athletes.