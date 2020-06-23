Dickies Arena to Host 2021, 2022 AAC Women's Basketball Championships

The 2021 and 2022 American Women's Basketball Championships will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco made the announcement on Tuesday.

The championship will be held March 8-11, 2021, in conjunction with the men's championship, which is set to take place March 11-14.

The 2020 American men's basketball tournament was scheduled for March at Dickies Arena before its cancellation because of COVID-19.

"I am pleased that both our men's and women's basketball tournaments will be held at this spectacular facility in 2021 and 2022," Aresco said. "The City of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Sports Commission and Dickies Arena have proven to be great partners since we first announced the three-year agreement for our men's tournament in 2017."

The American basketball tournaments are scheduled to be held in the same city and venue for the first time in conference history.

"We are excited to welcome the American Women's Basketball Championship to Fort Worth and we look forward to the opportunity to provide a world-class championship experience for the players, coaches and fans," Director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission Jason Sands said.

The 2021 women's tournament will feature each of the league's 11 teams in a single-elimination tournament. Three first-round games will take place on Monday, March 8, followed by four quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday, March 9. The semifinal contests will be played on Wednesday, March 10, with the championship game slated for Thursday, March 11. The American Men's Basketball Championship will begin on March 11 with three first-round matchups that will precede the women's title game.

Six of The American's 11 members are located within driving distance of Fort Worth, while the other five members have direct flight options to the metropolitan area.

