basketball

He's back, baby! Dick Vitale makes return to commentating following 4th bout with cancer

The legendary broadcaster hadn’t called a game for ESPN in two years.

By Steve Reed | The Associated Press

Dick Vitale gives a wave during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Clemson, S.C.
AP Photo/Scott Kinser

He’s back, baby!

ESPN’s Dick Vitale received a standing ovation Saturday night at Clemson’s Littlejohn Coliseum in his first game back as a commentator since recovering from his fourth bout with cancer.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

About 30 minutes before Clemson faced Duke, Vitale was greeted by a roar from the crowd as he arrived on the floor from a tunnel and began to make his way to his courtside seat to call the game. Clemson’s PA announcer chimed in with his best Vitale impersonation, saying “Dickie V, you’re awesome, baby!”

The 85-year-old Vitale appeared emotional as he waived to the crowd as they stood and cheered for nearly a minute.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Vitale hadn’t called a game for ESPN in two years.

He has battled four types of cancer over the past four years, including vocal cord cancer.

However, Vitale announced in late December he’s cancer-free after his fourth bout with the disease in just over three years.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Mavericks 4 hours ago

Anthony Davis leads Mavericks past Rockets 116-105 in Mavs debut

Dallas Mavericks 7 hours ago

Anthony Davis leaves his Dallas debut with an injury after seismic Luka Doncic trade

“SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER !” Vitale posted on X on Dec. 23. “OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your (prayers). Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!”

Vitale had surgery in the summer to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck. He was previously treated for melanoma and lymphoma, and had radiation treatments last year for vocal cord cancer.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

basketball
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us